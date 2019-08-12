Man accused of harboring vicious animal

Timothy Foltz is charged with having a vicious dog at his home.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WDVM) — A man has been accused of harboring a vicious animal after a German Shepherd attack in which a woman was bitten inside the dog’s residence.

Timothy Foltz is charged with having a vicious dog at his home on Hardesty Road.

Jefferson County Animal Control said it’s the fourth reported case involving the black and white German Shepherd named “Tucker.”

Animal control officers say the woman, a friend of Foltz’, was bitten on her face, lip and arm.

“The bite was reported to us by the victim when she went to get medical care,” said Animal Control Officer Jess Ebersole.

The woman is recovering from her injuries. The dog was seized by Jefferson County Animal Control.