Macy’s Martinsburg distribution center impacted by COVID-19

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM) — Retail giant Macy’s announced on Monday it is laying off half of its U.S. workforce, a move that sent its stock price tumbling.

When West Virginia lured the company’s distribution center to Martinsburg a few years ago with generous tax breaks it was seen as an economic development coup.

Macy’s acknowledges that it is “transitioning to a minimum workforce” at the eastern panhandle facility and rehiring will be on a “staggered basis as business resumes.”

Martinsburg resident Cody Rector said he is feeling especially frustrated. His wife recently lost her job at Macy’s facility and he filed his own unemployment claim 20 days ago. With COVID-19 protocols, the local jobless center to inquire about benefits is closed and he has had no acknowledgment of his online claim, Rector said.

Macy’s has had quite the turnabout in relatively few months. Just last fall the Martinsburg center was in hiring mode, recruiting 6,000 full-time and part-time workers for the holiday season. With the coronavirus pandemic, the outlook for the Martinsburg facility — and perhaps for the entire storied Macy’s enterprise — is anything but certain.