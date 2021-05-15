Lost Creek celebrates Armed Forces Day with Operation Firm Handshake

LOST CREEK, W.Va. — Saturday was Armed Forces Day, and the town of Lost Creek did its part to celebrate. In the downtown square, a mini-fair called “Operation Firm Handshake” was held to honor the town’s military community.

A car show was a part of the fair.

Operation Firm Handshake has been a yearly tradition in Lost Creek for the last few years, designed to honor the military community. The fair had food, music and other fanfare to celebrate and honor the veterans of Lost Creek.

Veterans that attended wore their old uniforms or hats, and were able to catch up with the other members of the community who served. Overall, the day was meant to be a relaxing and enjoyable one for all.

“Operation Firm Handshake is designed to reunite, bring people together, and have the community get involved in a day of recognition for veterans,” said Marty Broderick, who directed the event.

Broderick was the one who brought Operation Firm Handshake to Lost Creek. The town of Coal City, Illinois, where Broderick has family, also holds the event annually. The two towns now partner for the day of recognition, with some volunteers traveling between the towns for each’s fair.