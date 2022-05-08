JEFFERSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WDVM) — This afternoon floodwaters pushed two construction barges free that began moving down the Potomac River crossing over several dams.

According to the Loudoun County sheriff’s office, the bargers got stuck just before Harpers Ferry West Virginia and there was concern it could impact bridges in the area.

Now because of flooding the water is higher than usual in the Potomac and water conditions made it tough to stop.

The latest update we have is that the barge was jammed at dam 3, bridges remained open, and crews were in place.