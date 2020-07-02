Long-time WV Department of Education leader retires

Dr. Kathy D’Antoni has announced her retirement from her position as Associate State Superintendent over the Division of Technical and Adult Education effective July 3, 2020. (Photo Courtesy: West Virginia Department of Education)

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Education says Dr. Kathy D’Antoni has announced her retirement from her position as Associate State Superintendent over the Division of Technical and Adult Education effective July 3, 2020.

D’Antoni has was first appointed as Assistant Superintendent over the division in 2010, and then appointed to her current position in 2012. She is also a former Vice Chancellor of the West Virginia Council for Community and Technical Education.

The WVDE says D’Antoni has worked extensively with curriculum alignment, curriculum development, workforce development and economic development projects including innovative Simulated Workplace initiative.

“Dr. D’Antoni is one of the greatest champions for West Virginia’s children,” said West Virginia Superintendent of Schools, W. Clayton Burch. “Under her leadership, the state has renewed its focus on career technical and adult education, as she committed herself to educating tomorrow’s workforce. Kathy’s vision and dedication are inspiring, and I am proud to have served the children of West Virginia alongside her.”

Other projects D’Antoni has worked on include initiatives such as Career Signing Day and Reverse Job Fairs. The WVDE says these projects have paved the way for students to easily move into certification and full-time employment.

“Dr. D’Antoni dedicated herself to knowing the needs of the industries in the Mountain State, and created vigorous CTE programs that ensured a new generation of highly-skilled workers would meet those needs,” WVDE officials said

Dr. D’Antoni was inducted into the Marshall University June Harless Hall of Fame in 2014 for outstanding contributions to West Virginia’s educational system and was inducted into the Marshall University Business Hall of Fame in 2019.