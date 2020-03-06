Lodging taxes promote West Virginia tourism, attract visitors to eastern panhandle

SHEPHERDSTOWN, W.Va. (WDVM) — After failing last year, the West Virginia legislature has passed a bill to streamline the collection of lodging taxes, money that goes to the counties to promote tourism.

What cleared the way this year was overcoming the objections of the San Francisco-based Airbnb online platform which wanted a “carve out” for their short-term rentals. But lawmakers at the state capital in Charleston, approaching their final weekend of the 2020 session, closed that loophole.

That is good news for the eastern panhandle tourist trade. It could mean $100,000 in revenue next year for Jefferson County alone, where the popular Bavarian Inn brings in visitos from the Washington, D.C. area.

Airbnb reports nearly 90,000 guests stayed in their Mountain State properties last year, generating $10 million in income to their hosts.