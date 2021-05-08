Local Sheriff’s office hosts vehicle showcase

A local Sheriff’s office invited law enforcement agencies from around the DMV area to participate in their cruiser competition on Saturday.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, W. Va. (WDVM) — A local Sheriff’s office invited law enforcement agencies from around the DMV area to participate in their cruiser competition on Saturday.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office wanted to showcase law enforcement vehicles on what would have been the start of National Police Week.

The week-long in-person celebration was supposed to be held in Washington DC. However, the festivities to commemorate current as well as fallen officers have been postponed to October due to the pandemic.

Lt. Robert Sell explained the department is very proud of the officers in Jefferson County and in the surrounding area and still wanted to recognize the important week.

“We’re very proud of the men and women that showed up today able to take time either off duty or on duty to show the community, just the different types of vehicles that we have, the equipment, different striping packages, different light packages,” Lt. Sell said. “We still wanted to have an event to kind of showcase the equipment, the vehicles, and the pride that the officers put into them.”

Sixteen agencies from across western Virginia, Maryland, and Virginia sent marked and unmarked police cars to the showcase. The Jefferson High School Air Force Junior ROTC performed a flag presentation as well as the National Anthem.