Local sheriff’s department records largest marijuana seizure in department history

BERKELEY COUNTY, W.Va. (WDVM) — The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Department has reported its largest seizure of marijuana in department history.

Over a period of around 14 days, the Sheriff’s Department seized over 100 pounds of marijuana from one main suspect, Jamie Jean of Bunkerhill, West Virginia.

The investigation began on April 14 after a resident reported of a patch of marijuana plants growing on their property. The Accelerated Criminal Enforcement team followed up on the tip and located 15 marijuana plants being grown in a field near the VA Medical Center. A trail camera was then installed by the Accelerated Criminal Enforcement team which led to the identification of the sole suspect.

The suspect had two properties where he was growing marijuana, an indoor grow in his residence and a man-made greenhouse. At Jean’s residence, officers seized approximately 27 pounds of processed marijuana. Officers later found around 80 pounds of processed marijuana at the man-made greenhouse.

Sheriff Nathan Harmon stated he is proud of his department and stressed the seizure of the marijuana would not have been possible without the contribution from a concerned community member.

“What you see in front of you, and we’ve went back to, as far as the 70’s, is the largest drug seizure in Berkeley County as it pertains to marijuana,” Harmon said. “It also touches a lot of criminal aspects across the board and in our mind we’ve saved a lot of lives, and we can essentially reduce statistically crime across the board.”

In total, the department seized 382 marijuana plants and estimates the street value of this seizure to be around $200,000. The department also recovered approximately 107 pounds of processed marijuana, 2 pistols firearms, 4 grams of methamphetamine, psilocybin mushrooms and $2,000.00 in U.S. currency.

Jean has been charged with 3 felony counts of cultivation of marijuana and prohibited person in possession of a firearm. As of May 6th, Jean remained in custody at the Eastern Regional Jail.