Local professor named 2020 West Virginia Mother of the Year

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM) — Dr. Chiquita Howard Bostic is a professor at Shepherd University and an active member of the community. She says her work in the community stems from her love for her daughter.

“I am the type of person that wants to have a really well-rounded experience for my daughter,” said Dr. Howard-Bostic. “And I’ve done that by networking and partnering with people who I believe can create the greatest impact on her.”

And as a result of her many projects, Dr. Howard-Bostic was announced as the 2020 West Virginia Mother of the Year by American Mothers Inc., an organization formed by Eleanor Roosevelt in 1931.

While Sr. Howard-Bostic aims to give her daughter a meaningful life, her actions also empower many throughout the community. “It’s not about me, it’s about the kids, it’s about what they get out of it — what they learn from it. So I like to come up with ideas, and at this point, I just bring different people together.”

One of her many projects is Help Bridge, a program where she visits classrooms and teaches students about diversity — and how to apply that knowledge in the real world.

“We work on things like understanding the history of racism and systematic oppression, and to get them thinking outside of the box about ways they can be active members of society.”

American Mothers Inc. is welcoming all the honorees to D.C. to meet members of congress as they name the mother of the year, who will be awarded funding for an organization of their choice. Dr. Howard-Bostic says she’s just as excited to meet all the other nominees.

“I’m really excited about an opportunity to meet moms who go above and beyond the call of duty and to be there at any time for anyone in the community who needs them.”