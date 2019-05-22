Local legislative leaders request meeting with Verso CEO ahead of Luke Mill closure

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The paper mill in Luke, Maryland is to close at the end of May 2019, Verso Corporation announced.

LUKE, Md. – Several local legislative leaders wrote to Verso's Interim CEO Leslie Lederer asking him to meet with the delegation before the Luke paper mill operations end on May 31, 2019, according to releases from Senators Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) and Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.).

LUKE, Md. – Several local legislative leaders wrote to Verso’s Interim CEO Leslie Lederer asking him to meet with the delegation before the Luke paper mill operations end on May 31, 2019, according to releases from Senators Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) and Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.).

The other officials involved are Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), Ben Cardin (D-Md.) and Congressmen David McKinley (R-W.Va.) and David Trone (D-Md.). Verso Corporation announced the closing of its Luke, Maryland paper mill in late April, and said about 675 employees will be affected. However, there could be more affected.

“The surrounding communities in Maryland and West Virginia need answers regarding the continuation of services that are now at risk, including water supply and wastewater treatment. The communities that have kept Luke Mill running since 1888 deserve better than to be left in the lurch,” the legislators wrote in their joint letter.

Luke resident Gary Wiltison believes with Verso Paper Mill shutting down, it is going to be devastating for the area. "It's going to put a lot of people out of jobs and our town, we depend on them and it's really going to make a big difference for us," he said the day the closure was announced.

The full text of the letter to Verso interim CEO is below.

Dear Mr. Lederer: We are writing regarding the announcement that Verso Corporation is shutting down operations at Luke Mill effective May 31, 2019. We are deeply concerned about the future of the mill, its workers, and the surrounding communities. We would like to discuss these concerns with you before the scheduled shutdown of the mill. Our constituents deserve to know what Verso Corporation’s plans are for the future of the plant. The workers at Luke Mill, many of whom are represented by United Steelworkers, deserve to be treated fairly in negotiations with Verso Corporation. We believe Luke Mill employees deserve consideration that is similar to what Verso Corporation provided to recently departed President and CEO Chris DiSantis. The surrounding communities in Maryland and West Virginia need answers regarding the continuation of services that are now at risk, including water supply and wastewater treatment. The communities that have kept Luke Mill running since 1888 deserve better than to be left in the lurch. We look forward to discussing these issues with you as soon as possible this week.

