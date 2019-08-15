Local jeweler strives to keep seniors young- one bead at a time

"As a senior myself, this really helps my eye to hand coordination and keeps my brain refreshed."

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM) — According to the popular health magazine Medical Daily, a person doesn’t start to lose fine motor skills until their 60’s. But, a local senior home is helping residents feel young and healthy by making jewelry.

Berkeley Senior Services teamed up with Jahari’s Jewels to focus primarily on small techniques that the seniors can practice. However, the goal goes far beyond simply making necklaces. The activity helps reinforce fine motor skills and even improves critical thinking.

“As a senior myself, I love making jewelry because it does two things for me,” said Jahari’s Jewels Owner Sandy Lynch. “First of all, it keeps my mind active and it also keeps my motor skills active like hand to eye, keeps my brain going. For me personally, making and selling jewelry is fabulous.”

Berkeley Senior Services will be hosting similar events continuously for the rest of the year.