Local homeschool students code Ozobot pathways

"I want to push my kids and be the best they can be."

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM) — Local parents are saying science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics education, also known as STEAM, is taking over schooling curriculum, including homeschool students.

Local non-profit Beacon House hosted their Ozobots STEAM Lab for those students. They were able to get the opportunity to design and code ozobots’s pathways with sensor-reading colors to make the robots do tricks, pause movements or travel around a maze.

“As a mom and a homeschool mom I want to push my kids to do the best that they can do and to think outside the box.” said Local Mother Jill Lauder.

Beacon House will be holding future STEAM Labs throughout the school year until next year.

