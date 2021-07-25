Local health officials prepare as Delta Variant is reported in Southern West Virginia

HINTON, WV (WVNS) –The Delta Variant of the Coronavirus is now being reported in Southern West Virginia. The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed 35 cases of the variant statewide.

In our area, Greenbrier County reported two cases. McDowell, Raleigh, and Wyoming Counties all have one case. Health officials warn the delta variant is more contagious.

As of now, the variant has not been reported in Fayette, Summers, Mercer, and Pocahontas Counties. Don Miller is a resident of Summers County and a disabled veteran.

“If it is all the way around where you live, it is obviously already where you live it just hasn’t been detected yet,” Miller said.

Miller said he is not against the vaccine, but would like to see more research on it. He does believe if this variant begins to overtake West Virginia, health officials will push harder for people to get vaccinated. Miller does have a plan if the variant comes to Summers County.

“The only thing that I would change is I would be a lot more cautious about how close I would stand to people in public and I would also go back to being a fanatic using hand sanitizer,” Miller explained.

Roger Topping is a Health Administrator with the Mercer County Health Department. With Wyoming and Raleigh bordering Mercer County, he believes people should start to wear their masks again.

“I don’t want to panic anyone by saying that we got to grab the mask, but also I don’t want to be caught late in the game or something. So right now it is a balancing act. It’s not if it comes, but when it comes,” Topping said.

Topping encourages everyone to stay cautious while out and about. He also said if you feel sick, get tested right away.