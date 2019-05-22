Local Girl Scout gets a very special award

From Daisy, to Brownie, to ambassador, Kassidy Berdine has been a girl scout her entire life and is being recognized as “Girl Scout of the Year.”

“I just did my thirteenth year of girl scouts,” Kassidy said.

After just recently graduating high school Kassidy has been involved in volunteer work throughout her girl scout life and has the badges to show it. O ne of her projects helped win her an award and scholarship.



“My gold project, its the highest award in girl scouting, it’s 80 hours I believe, it’s 80 hours of community service and a project that benefits your community,” Kassidy said. She says she wanted to do something for her community that could help many people long term. “I went to the local battered women’s shelter and redid four of the bedrooms there, so new bedding, new paint, new decorations for the walls,” Kassidy said.

She also says she genuinely enjoys helping her community and the response she got was overwhelming. “They loved it so much it made them feel more at home, which is the goal of the project is to make them feel more comfortable in a not so great situation,” Kassidy said. The VFW post 3522 in Charles Town awarded Kassidy with a scholarship from their “scout of the year program”.

“It feels great because it’s not only girl scouts I beat out but it’s like boy scouts any other type of scouts in the area too and its helping pay for college so that’s always good,” Kassidy says she plans to come back and help other young brownies and teach them everything she knows Kassidy says she will be using her scholarship money to attend WVU under their nursing program.