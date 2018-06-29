Local conference honors late civil rights leader James Tolbert Video

SHEPHERDSTOWN, W.Va. - In this centennial year of the ending of WWI, people in Jefferson County payed homage to African American soldiers.

Through a partnership with the Webb-blessing House & the Jefferson County Black History Preservation Society, The James Tolbert Memorial Conference was held for people in the area.

"The African American soldiers that participated in WWI had to fight two battles. They had to fight the Germans, plus they had to fight the system because they were being segregated," said George Rutherford of the Jefferson County Black History Preservation Society.

The conference also honored the late James Tolbert, a civil rights leader who passed away last fall.

"We're hoping to promote equal justice among ourselves, among all people.. Just as James Tolbert did," said Donna Northouse, Membership Director of the Webb-blessing House.

Guest speakers included James Taylor and Susannah Buckles who also highlighted the importance of black soldiers.