Local auto repair facility offers free services to support breast cancer research

SHEPHERDSTOWN, W. Va. (WDVM) — Throughout the month of October, Brown’s Tires is offering free brake pads or shoes as well as brake inspections to customers as part of their partnership with the Brakes for Breasts campaign.

Brakes for Breasts is a fundraising campaign to support Dr. Vincent Tuohy and his research at the Cleveland Clinic as he tries to find a vaccine for breast cancer.

Maria Brown, the owner of Brown’s Tires, explained that the campaign benefits both their customers as well as the clinic.

“So for the Brakes for Breasts campaign, what we are offering to customers is a free brake inspection. What that entails is we actually just check their front and rear brakes to see if they need repair. And then if you do need brakes, the brake pads or shoes are free, completely free up to the price of I think $79.95.”

Brown’s Tires is the first and only West Virginia auto repair facility participating in the campaign. During October, more than 100 independent auto repair shops from across the country are offering free brake pads to their customers. For every brake service performed at one of the participating shops, the customer will receive their brake pads for free and just pay for the labor and other parts.

This is the first year that Brown’s Tires has participated in the campaign and the cause holds a very special place in Maria Brown’s heart.

“It’s dear to my heart because I lost my very best friend from breast cancer. And I have family members and other friends that have been affected as well. So it’s just something that’s dear to our hearts.”

One customer even waited to have her brakes checked in order to support the campaign.

Princess Fagan is a long-time customer of Brown’s tires. She originally wanted to get her brakes replaced before October, but after hearing about the Brakes for Breasts campaign, she waited specifically for the start of the fundraiser.

“My grandmother was a breast cancer survivor, she passed away this past year. She actually had breast cancer in one breast and had that removed and then it came back 6 months later. So just in her memory, just as this is something very important to me and dear to my heart. Again, I couldn’t wait to come and support them in this.”

At the end of the month, Brown’s Tire will donate 10% of the total costs for brake replacements or repairs to Brakes for Breasts and the Cleveland Clinic Breast Cancer Vaccine Research Fund.

For more information on Brown’s Tire or the Brakes for Breasts campaign, visit their websites.