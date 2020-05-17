Local 4-H club make face shields and ear savers

The club is offering the masks at their farmer's market stand for a suggested donation

WEST VIRGINIA (WDVM)–Relentless Robotics 4-H club in Morgan County are helping out their community in a positive way.

The group has been using a 3-D printer to produce over 1,000 face shields and ear savers to give out to healthcare and emergency service organizations in the area. The 4-H members now have a stand set up at the Berkeley Springs Farmers Market and have been selling the items to the general public for the last couple of weeks.

The club is offering the masks at their farmer’s market stand for a suggested donation. The money raised will go toward securing a new practice space for the group as they currently do not have one.

If there are any health providers still in need of shields of ear savers they can reach out and request some at ken.craft.wv@live.com