State Health Officials: West Virginia still not getting enough COVID antibody treatments

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice and health officials reported Wednesday that the state is still not receiving enough COVID-19 antibody treatments to help all of the patients who need them.

The state is seeing a small increase in shipments of the treatments, but not enough to meet weekly demands, Ret. Maj. Gen. Jim Hoyer said. However, West Virginia is 22nd in terms of states getting shipments, making us better off than other parts of the country, Hoyer continued.

State health officials emphasized that most current hospitalizations and deaths are in the over 50 population. With that in mind, they advised everyone 50 and older to get a full complement of vaccinations, including booster shots. Data is showing that getting a booster shot greatly reduces a person’s chance of being hospitalized or dying from COVID, officials said.

Doctors also encouraged the state’s older population to wear masks when in crowded places. Dr. Clay Marsh reminded people that wearing masks protects others, not just themselves.

At the end of Wednesday’s briefing, Gov. Justice took a few moments to share Babydog’s Super Bowl prediction: Cincinnati Bengals 30, LA Rams 28. Justice reminded viewers that Babydog was almost dead-on in her prediction of last year’s game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Kansas City Chiefs.