LIVE: Gov. Justice holds virtual COVID-19 briefing at 1 p.m.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has scheduled Wednesday’s virtual COVID-19 briefing for 1 p.m.

The briefing will be streamed live on WBOY.com and the 12 News App. Video of the full briefing and a written recap will be added to this story following the briefing’s conclusion.

Watch the briefing in the live player above or at this link.

During his last briefing, Gov. Justice announced that he is joining with Republican governors from Tennessee and Virginia to request a waiver, from the CDC, for rural hospitals not have to abide by the federal vaccine mandate for healthcare workers.