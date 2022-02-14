WV crosses 6k COVID death mark: ‘Just terrible sad’

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – As the state crossed the 6,000 death mark, due to COVID-19, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice described it as “just terrible sad,” during Monday’s briefing.

While West Virginia’s COVID-19 metrics are starting to move in a positive direction, the state is still a week or two behind the drop being seen nationally, health officials said.

State officials also described a new antibody treatment that will soon be distributed to states from the federal government. Officials are not sure yet how many doses West Virginia will get and noted that the treatments are only to be used as a last resort.

More West Virginians are getting boosted and vaccinated, albeit slowly, officials reported.

“I do not understand how you can walk away from the booster shot. It’s a horrible choice,” particularly for those over 50, Gov. Justice said.

The governor’s next COVID briefing has been pushed until Thursday, so that Justice can attend a funeral Wednesday for his uncle.

Justice also took a few moments to revisit Babydog’s Super Bowl prediction, which had the Bengals beating the Rams 30-28. While being a little off, the prediction did cover the spread, Justice noted. The governor concluded by saying that Babydog wished everyone a Happy Valentine’s Day.