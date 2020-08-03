Litter grants coming to WV communities

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Money to help clean up West Virginia communities is coming from the Department of Environmental Protection (DEP). There are 29 applicants splitting $48,367 in litter control matching grants.
The money comes from littering fines and revenue from state recycling facilities. This is permitted by WV Code §22-15A-4 and §22-15A-5.
Many communities is McDowell County applied for the grant. In addition to those cities there are many county solid waste authorities receiving money. Here is a the breakdown of the awards:
Town of Anawalt: $636.00
The funding will be used to assist with a town litter cleanup.
Berkeley County Solid Waste Authority: $2,500.00
The funding will be used for the anti-littering campaign for the county-wide litter program.
Town of Bradshaw: $636.00
The funding will be used to assist with a town litter cleanup.
Brooke County Solid Waste Authority: $2,000.00
The funding will be used for Litter Control Officer wages for the county.
Town of Clendenin: $800.00
The funding will be used for anti-litter signage for the town.
Town of Davy: $636.00
The funding will be used to assist with a town litter cleanup.
Doddridge County Solid Waste Authority: $388.00
The funding will be used for truck equipment (winch, strobe light, decals) and safety vests for the county litter control program.
Town of Gary: $636.00
The funding will be used to assist with a town litter cleanup.
Hancock County Solid Waste Authority: $2,500.00
The funding will be used for wages to perform open dump cleanups and to work one cleanup event with transportation and disposal fees associated with the cleanups.
Town of Iaeger: $636.00
The funding will be used to assist with a town litter cleanup.
City of Keystone: $636.00
The funding will be used to assist with a town litter cleanup.
Town of Kimball: $636.00
The funding will be used to assist with a town litter cleanup.
City of Kingwood: $3,000.00
The funding will be used for asbestos removal from a town structure prior to razing.
Mason County Solid Waste Authority: $2,000.00
The funding will be used for labor wages for a county litter cleanup event.
McDowell County Commission: $3,000.00
The funding will be used for razing dilapidated structures throughout the county.
Mercer County Solid Waste Authority: $1,000.00
The funding will be used for purchasing “Litter Pickup Ahead” signs for roadside cleanups throughout the county.
Mingo County Commission: $3,000.00
The funding will be used for the Litter Control Crew wages for the county-wide litter control program.
Town of Northfork: $636.00
The funding will be used to assist with a town litter cleanup.
Preston County Solid Waste Authority: $2,915.00
The funding will be used for fuel for the Litter Control Officer’s vehicle and fund advertisements for the litter control and recycling programs.
Putnam County Solid Waste Authority: $3,000.00
The funding will be used for Litter Control Officer wages for the county-wide litter control program.
Town of Rainelle: $3,000.00
The funding will be used for landfill fees to conduct town litter cleanups.
Raleigh County Solid Waste Authority: $3,000.00
The funding will be used to purchase litter pickup supplies (bags, vests, road signs/stands) and tires for the Litter Control Officer’s vehicle.
Region VIII County Solid Waste Authority: $1,270.00
The funding will be used to purchase lightbars and signs for litter control vehicles and newspaper ads for the regional litter control campaign.
City of Vienna: $484.00
The funding will be used to purchase curbside recycling bins for the city-wide program.
City of War: 636.00
The funding will be used to assist with a town litter cleanup.
Town of Wardensville: $2,150.00
The funding will be used to construct a tire-based playground including wages, supplies and equipment to promote reuse and litter awareness.
Wayne County Commission : $3,000.00
The funding will be used for Litter Control Officer wages for the county-wide litter control program.
City of Welch: $636.00
The funding will be used to assist with a town litter cleanup.
Wyoming County Solid Waste Authority: $3,000.00
The funding will be used for fuel, tires and maintenance costs associated with the Litter Control Officers vehicle for the county-wide program.
