Lightning strikes tree, ran into by motorcyclist in Kanawha County

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – No serious injuries were reported after a motorcycle struck a tree that was downed by lightning.

The event took place just before 7 pm on the 1000 block of South Park Road near Kanawha City in Kanawha County.

The driver received minor injuries.

Charleston Police and Charleston Fire responded.

Trees were also downed on Rutledge Road, Valley Grove Road, and in the Martin Hollow Road areas of eastern Kanawha County.