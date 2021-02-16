Legislature could shut off legal fee reimbursements in West Virginia under pending Senate bill

BERKELEY COUNTY, W.Va. (WDVM) — The West Virginia Senate is about to consider a bill that could impact those in the state’s civil court system who file suits under the Consumer Credit and Protection Act.

Legal support groups in West Virginia such as Mountain State Justice represent those on a limited income when they claim wrongdoing by a merchant, lender or service provider, for example. Since 1974, those legal fees have been covered, but a pending bill would significantly limit the fee reimbursements.

Business lobbyists say it will cut down on suits they contend lack merit. Lawrence Hale of Berkeley County said the bill is unfair.

“You can get a court-appointed lawyer if you have a criminal case,” Hale said. “If you have a civil case if you can’t afford one, seriously, you’re just out of luck.”

Hale faced foreclosure after his loan servicer gave him the wrong address to send his payments. Mountain State Justice negotiated on Hale’s behalf, and he was able to keep his home.

Sharon Reese is a social worker whose relative, an elderly widow, broke her hip and moved so her family could care for her. When loan statements did not reach the forwarding address, the lender sought to foreclose, despite the federal moratorium triggered by COVID. Legal services from Mountain State Justice successfully intervened, but it was a stressful experience for Reese and her family.

“The passing of Senate Bill 5 would create a great injustice to those senior citizens, those who are on a limited income,” said Reese. “Those who are unemployed, especially right now, during this COVID crisis.”

“Maybe you could consider starting a bill to help people who can’t afford a lawyer that actually they’re in the right but they can’t defend themselves,” said Hale.

Reese said that these needs are especially prominent during the pandemic when so many have lost income due to the economic downturn.

“It’s a great injustice for those who don’t have much income,” she said.

Senator Charles Trump of Morgan County, who chairs the Judiciary Committee, has jurisdiction over the proposal, Senate Bill 5. The plan to cap the reimbursement of legal fees is sponsored by eastern panhandle Senator Patricia Rucker, a Republican.