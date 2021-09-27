Legislative delegation pays a call on Cacapon State Park, a jewel in West Virginia’s recreational portfolio

West Virginia lawmakers paid a visit to Cacapon State Park in Morgan County which is attracting tourists just as major renovations have been completed.

BERKELEY SPRINGS, W.Va. (WDVM) — Members of the Parks & Recreation Committee of the West Virginia legislature made a visit to the Cacapon State Park in Morgan County to start the week. They said that they see a huge payoff at the park for Mountain State tourism.

Cacapon State Park sits on more than 6,100 acres with abundant scenic beauty. It has been a favorite recreational destination since 1937 when it was built by the Civilian Conservation Corps on land that was once small farms which didn’t survive the Great Depression.

“If there’s anything positive that’s come out of the pandemic folks have learned more about West Virginia and, as they’ve tried to get out of some of the more populated areas, they’ve found West Virginia to be a welcoming place to visit,” said Delegate Paul Espinosa, Jr. (R – Jefferson County), House majority whip and chair of the Parks and Recreation Committee

To capitalize on all these tourists, West Virginia has been showcasing the lake for swimming and boating, rustic cabins, first class golf and hiking. The park has completed a $30 million renovation of its lodge.

For Delegate Ruth Rowan from nearby Hampshire and Mineral Counties, Cacapon is the best of West Virginia.

“When you come here it’s like you come back to country roads,” said Rowan. “Take me home to the place I belong. Right here where the people are warm and friendly.”

Improvements to the park include an upgraded water system, mountain bike trailheads, driveway paving and new campsites.

“We’re really excited about the investments here at Cacapon and what its going to mean for this entire area, for the economy,” said Espinosa.

Park Superintendent Scott Fortney personally led the guided tour for legislators at Cacapon. And these legislators return to the state capital in Charleston to share their observations with their colleagues.

The legislators are heading to Hawks Nest State Park next to inspect facilities there.