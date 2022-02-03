Lawsuit could impact plans for Hilltop House project in scenic Harpers Ferry

Alexander Fleming of Harpers Ferry has filed suit against the State of West Virginia for its creation of a special zoning entity to help a proposed hotel project in the scenic town.

HARPERS FERRY, W.Va. (WDVM) — A lawsuit has been filed in Kanawha County Circuit Court at the seat of West Virginia’s state capital over a development project in Jefferson County.

The issue is a law passed by the state legislature to take all zoning and tax authority connected to the proposed Hilltop House Hotel development from the town of Harpers Ferry. This development is located on the scenic overlook where the Potomac and Shenandoah Rivers meet.

Town resident Marvin Fleming says he really has no objection to the proposed project; it’s the Constitutional principle that the state cannot pass a law exercising control over private development.

“We’re stuck with this situation where the town has nothing to say for things like traffic and lighting and land use,” said Fleming.

Work on the proposed hotel just recently got underway. It is expected to be open next year.