BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVNS) — Law enforcement are urging caution and telling people to drive safe this St. Patrick’s Day.

Sergeant Jamie Wilhite with the Beckley Police Department said around 300 people died from impaired driving accidents in the last few years. He said tell-tale signs of someone driving impaired include swerving, driving without headlights and inconsistent speeds.

“If you do see someone you think is impaired, dial 911, give us a call wherever you are and we will be happy to check that out,” Wilhite said.

Wilhite said law enforcement will be on extra patrols throughout the weekend to make sure drivers are staying safe.