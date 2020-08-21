LATEST: Administrators respond to outbreak at Monroe County nursing home

UNION, WV (WVNS) — 11:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 21, 2020: A release from Stonerise Healthcare, which runs Springfield Skilled Nursing Center in Monroe County, addressed an outbreak at the facility. After two employees and one patient tested positive for COVID-19 all staff and residents were tested in accordance with guidance from the state. That was completed on Tuesday, Aug. 18. Stonerise Chief Executive Officer Larry Pack released the following statement on Friday.

“As is our standard practice, we are actively updating patients and their families, employees and other care partners as this situation evolves,” Stonerise Chief Executive Officer Larry Pack said. “Because we recognize the seriousness of this virus and take seriously our role as a healthcare provider and responsible member of the community, we wanted to share this update more broadly. We are coordinating closely with local and state health officials including the West Virginia Department of Health & Human Resources, West Virginia National Guard, and the Monroe County Health Department.

“We remain focused on protecting our patients and employees,” Pack added. “And we urge community members to help by embracing the safe behaviors needed to assist in stopping the spread of this virus including social distancing, practicing hand and respiratory hygiene and wearing a mask.”

Thursday, August 20, 2020, 8:50 p.m. UPDATE: The number of COVID-19 cases at the Springfield Center in Monroe County surpassed 40.

According to the Monroe County Health Department, there is a total of 45 confirmed cases. Of those cases, 18 are employees and 27 are residents. Three people are hospitalized.

Wednesday, August 19, 2020, 7:50 p.m. UPDATE: COVID-19 cases at the Springfield Center in Union rose Wednesday afternoon. The Monroe County Health Department confirmed three new cases of the virus at the center.

There are six total cases. Four of the cases are employees and two are residents. The health department also confirmed two are hospitalized.

The Health Department is working closely with the facility to continue contact tracing and identify new cases.

Wednesday, August 19, 2020, 9:45a.m UPDATE: Officials with the Monroe County Health Department confirm the outbreak of COVID-19 is at the Springfield Center in Union.

As of Wednesday morning, one resident and two staff members tested positive for the virus. Following Governor Jim Justice’s executive order visitation is suspended at the facility.

UNION, WV (WVNS) — The Monroe County Health Department confirmed an outbreak of COVID-19 at a long term care facility.

According to the health department, one resident and two staff members tested positive for COVID-19. The health department is working to identify additional cases and conduct contact tracing.

The name of the facility was not disclosed.