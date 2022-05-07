WEST VIRGINIA (WDVM) — Today marks the official last day for early voting over in Berkeley county for the West Virginia primary election.

After the census was conducted in West Virginia, officials found their population went down which in return caused them to lose a seat in the house.

This also makes this primary election very important for the people of West Virginia due to the fact that whoever wins the election will represent the state.

“It’s important to vote to make sure the topics you care about are getting covered by candidates that you trust and with losing representation, you’re losing the ability to have more candidates than cover those topics,” Supervisor of voter registration, Kaitlin Davis explained.

“So it’s important to make sure that the representation you do get reflects how you want your community to run.”

“It is very important because we lost the seats, so we wanted to we want to be represented with the best we can,” Mooch Mutchler said.

“As long as you get out and vote, that’s the key, get out and vote and whichever one wins, wins and hope they do a good job.”

Regular voting for the primary election will begin in the next coming weeks