Large brush fire breaks out in Morgan County, West Virginia, no one harmed

HEDGESVILLE, W.Va. (WDVM) — A large brush fire broke out on Monday in the area of Featherbed Lane in Morgan County, West Virginia.

The fire had already spread across four acres of land when emergency services arrived on the scene.

It managed to engulf another four acres of the surrounding forest — spreading due to the shifting wind — before firefighters were able to get the blaze under control.

Fortunately, no people, animals or structures were harmed by the fire. While an official cause has not yet been determined, firefighters on the scene have some ideas for what might have started it.

“Potential cause is probably going to be an illegal burn,” said Bradley Crowell, Berkeley County firefighter. “An illegal burn meaning they were burning outside of the parameters of the time you’re supposed to — allowed to burn — during the fire season.”

Firefighters spent several hours on the scene after containing the fire to ensure it would not reignite.