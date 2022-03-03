WELCH, W.Va. (WVNS) — McDowell County Sheriff’s Department released information on a search warrant arrest that took place yesterday, March 2, 2022.

Deputies conducted a search on a home in Greenbriar Mountain, near Panther, and during the search found a large amount of methamphetamine. The owner of the home, Shelby Louise Hunt, of Panther, was arrested and charged with possession with intent to deliver, maintaining a residence for drug sales, and felony conspiracy.

Hunt’s bond was set to $100,000, arraigned by Magistrate Steve Cox. Hunt has not made bail and is awaiting transport to the Southwestern Regional Jail.