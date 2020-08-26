Laid-off casino workers get paid time off restored to their separation packages

CHARLES TOWN, W. Va. (WDVM) — Hundreds of employees at the Hollywood Casino in Charles Town who lost their jobs this month have gotten a little bit of good news this week.

More than 50 workers laid off August 15 were previously told that any paid time-off they had accrued would not be part of their separation package, as had been company policy when they were hired. Following a social media outcry among those former employees, those PTO benefits have now been restored, according to a company announcement. But there are reports that the casino is now posting job openings for positions that were just eliminated, possibly at lower wages.

WDVM-TV News reached out to Hollywood Casino about their hiring for positions that were eliminated earlier this month and are still waiting to hear back.