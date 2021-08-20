Laddie’s of Martinsburg plans September 11 salute to Battle Buddies veterans support group

Laddies, the popular Martinsburg establishment, is planning a September 11 salute to Battle Buddies, the national veterans support group that started in Martinsburg.

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM) — A popular Martinsburg gathering place –Laddie’s Bar and Grill — is making plans on September 11 to pay a special tribute to America’s veterans.

That afternoon Laddie’s is inviting the public to show its support for the Battle Buddy Response Team, a national organization devoted to crisis intervention for service vets and to help prevent veteran suicide. The Battle Buddy Response Team checks on veterans at their homes or shelters to be sure they are doing okay.

Sam Rock is president of the organization, is grateful to Laddie’s of Martinsburg for its support, and wants to assure veterans the Battle Buddy response team is at the ready.

“We work 24 hours a day 7 days a week 365 days a year,” Rock says, “and there’s nowhere in the United States that we will not travel to go help that veteran.”

Battle Buddies got its start in Martinsburg and has grown into a national organization. The group will take the time that afternoon of September 11 at Laddie’s to remember the events of that most tragic day twenty years ago.