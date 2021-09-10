Laddie’s Bar & Grill supporting organization that aids veterans on September 11 salute

Laddie’s Bar & Grill is supporting the Battle Buddy Response Team on a September 11 event. It is located on Lutz Avenue in Martinsburg.

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM) — With the 20-year observance of Sept. 11, a popular Martinsburg gathering spot is planning for a special salute Saturday afternoon from 1 to 5 to those who have served our nation in battle.

Laddie’s Bar and Grill on Lutz Ave. is a favorite in the region. Laddies is paying tribute to veterans, police, EMT’s and firefighters for this day we will never forget. The tribute will be through its support of the Battle Buddy Response Team, which reaches out to support veterans whenever they need help.

“The more veterans and families that we can help, we will. So if you’re worried about a veteran and their family, whether they’re active duty or if they’re already out of the military, then all you have to do is reach out to Battle Buddy Response Team,” said Samuel Rock with the Battle Buddy Response Team.

Local businesses from all over the area have contributed merchandise and prizes to lend their support.

“We are honored and proud to have a benefit fundraiser for our Battle Buddy Response Team and to honor our first responders,” said Ladd Jasper, owner of Laddie’s Bar & Grill.

Edward Rise just returned home from the Marine Corps base at Parris Island, South Carolina. He knows the ugly side of war from the battlefields in Iraq and Afghanistan and knows how helpful the Battle Buddy Response Team can be.

“The challenge veterans face is making the transition from being overseas fighting in combat to being a regular civilian living in the states,” Rise said.

He also said it takes quite an adjustment to return home from being deployed.

Laddie’s expects strong community support as it partners with Battle Buddy on Saturday afternoon. Make it point to join the Battle Buddy crew at Laddie’s Bar & Grille on Lutz Avenue in Martinsburg.

WDVM’s Ross Simpson and Shennekia Grimshaw will be attending the salute.