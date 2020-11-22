Kroger employees in West Virginia vote on a new contract

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Kroger Mid-Atlantic division announced on Saturday that associates working at 39 Kroger stores in West Virginia, and surrounding areas, ratified a new labor agreement.

After tabulating ballots earlier today, the UFCW Local 400 voted 701-208 on an agreement that will increase wages and ensure access to affordable comprehensive health care coverage.

Kroger is pleased our associates have ratified the contract and recognized our continued investment in their success. This contract provides wage increases for every associate while keeping associate weekly contributions for health care benefits the same through 2021. This is affirmation of our commitment to providing a competitive total benefits package for our associates. I appreciate our associates for supporting this agreement and for the excellent service they provide our customers every day.” Paula Ginnett, president of the Kroger Mid-Atlantic division

According to a news release, the agreement includes a wage investment of more than $20 million and a nearly $100 million investment that maintains exceptional health care benefits.

This agreement covers more than 4,200 associates in West Virginia and surrounding areas, the release states.

The new three-and-a-half-year agreement guarantees:

Health care funding that experts say will fully fund our health care for the life of the contract

Real raises for EVERYONE

Premiums for ALL department heads

No increase to prescription drug costs maximums + a new diabetes program to reduce drug costs

New hours eligibility measurement period doesn’t start until after ratification

All raises retroactive to November 1, 2020

You can read more about this agreement on the UFCW Local 400 website.