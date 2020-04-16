Kroger donates more than $40,000 in product, cash to two WV food banks

ROANOKE, VA (WOWK) – Kroger Mid-Atlantic announced donations of $41,000 in product and cash this week to two prominent West Virginia food banks – Mountaineer Food Bank in Gassaway and Facing Hunger Foodbank in Huntington.

Mountaineer Food Bank received a $10,000 cash donation and nine pallets of peanut butter, consisting of 10,300 individual jars valued at nearly $11,000. The company also donated $20,000 to Facing Hunger Foodbank, which will be utilized to aid its senior feeding program.

“We’re inspired by the work of Mountaineer Food Bank and Facing Hunger Foodbank, and we are doing our best to bring critically needed food and resources to those who are struggling with hunger at this time,” says Allison McGee, corporate affairs manager for Kroger Mid-Atlantic. “Our foodbank partners need us now more than ever, and we will continue to look for solutions to support them.”

Kroger Mid-Atlantic says it works with the Mountaineer Food Bank and Facing Hunger Foodbank on a year-round basis to identify areas where the foodbanks need support. The current pandemic has increased the need for resources, and the food banks are working hard meet the demand, the company says.

“Right now, we’re working hard to stay ahead of the increased demand that the COVID-19 crisis has left across the region,” said Cynthia Kirkhart, CEO and executive director of Facing Hunger Foodbank. “During this time of uncertainty, it’s comforting to know that partners like Kroger are willing to step up. This donation is going to go a long way in providing our neighbors with much-needed food.”

“Kroger has been a true partner to Mountaineer Food Bank throughout the years, and we’re grateful to have additional support from them during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Chad Morrison, executive director of Mountaineer Food Bank. “We know that families, individuals, and children are facing uncertainty right now, and we’re prepared to continue serving the needs of our community throughout our 48-county service area. The additional $10,000 from Kroger is tremendous and will help us secure the resources we need to continue providing food during this difficult time.”

Kroger Mid-Atlantic says the company is also is working with Feeding America and their partner agencies by collecting non-perishable food items. Customers can support these efforts by donating the non-perishable food items into bins placed at the front of Mid-Atlantic stores.

In addition to the $41,000 donation, Kroger Mid-Atlantic says The Kroger Co. Zero Hunger – Zero Waste Foundation recently announced a $3 million commitment to rapidly deploy hunger-relief resources to communities disproportionately impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. The $3 million commitment will be equally distributed between the Foundation’s nonprofit partners, Feeding America and No Kid Hungry. The funding will not only support local food banks nationwide, but also fund initiatives that ensure children, whose schools may be closed, still have access to nutritious meals.