King of the ‘Hill Top,’ Harpers Ferry takes legal action over tourism bill

HARPERS FERRY, W.Va. (WDVM) — West Virginia lawmakers passed a bill that would allow large developers to bypass certain land-use regulations in regards to projects estimated at $25 million or more in municipalities with 2,000 residents or fewer.

Senator Patricia Rucker (R- Jefferson, 16) was a lead sponsor of the bill and says the legislation is meant to promote tourism, “It’s limited to only five potential projects ever being used in the state of West Virginia… It’s a very good bill to help up just further our development and bring more jobs into the state.”

The legislation aimed to expedite the redevelopment of the Hill Top House Hotel in Harpers Ferry; however, the mayor and council of Harpers Ferry voted to take legal action, saying the bill is unconstitutional.

“We would be vacating our powers, our laws, our ordinances, and our processes to un-elected officials from the state that would come into the corporation of Harpers Ferry and basically take over and make decisions that were no longer in the control of Harpers Ferry,” said Mayor Wayne Bishop.

While the town is worried this would allow developers to bypass local ordinances, Sen. Rucker says this legislation simply gives assistance to developers, “They’re still going to have to follow all the laws. They’re also going to have to still pay all the fees to the city. That they would normally have to pay. It doesn’t exempt them from taxes or anything of those types of things.”