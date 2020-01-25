Kidz Power Pacs has first food drive of the year, 100 volunteers

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM) – “Kidz Power Pacs” returned Friday for its first food drive event of the year. Around 100 volunteers showed up to unload at least three truckloads of supplies to Eagle Intermediate School in Martinsburg, West Virginia.

Kidz Power Pacs helps the families and children in need throughout Berkley County and Jefferson County. According to the organization, it has helped children and families in two counties for 13 years since 2007, on average 1,025 children in 42 schools.

“So for this year our biggest goal is to find a place or building… A place where we can have everything in one location and make it easier for our delivery team that is dropping off the food,” said organizer Diana Wall, “and then of course just to continue to feed the children.”

The drive will continue this Saturday, January 25., and the program will continue to run every month throughout the year. To check the schedule, go to https://communitycombined.org/kidz-power-pacs/