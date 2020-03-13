Kidz Power Packs provides food for students during school shutdown

The food will help kids who rely on school lunches to meet their daily needs.

MARTINSBURG, W Va. (WDVM) — Kidz Power Packs of Community Combined Ministries held its second annual food drive in Martinsburg.

The goal of the event was to package food during spring break for students in low-income families who rely on school lunches to meet their daily needs. As Governor Justice announced the closure of West Virginia public schools starting Monday, in light of the coronavirus, the event quickly changed to providing packaged food for students until the schools re-open.

“All of this extra food will be bagged up we have worked with the superintendents of Berkeley and Jefferson County that we help serve those schools and we already have a plan in action to get these bags to the children even with schools closing,” said Diana Wall, President of Kidz Power Packs.

Kidz Power Packs says any food donations can be dropped off at Countertop Solutions in Martinsburg.