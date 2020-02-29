Keyser Middle School advances to History Bowl final

Martinsburg, W.Va. (WDVM) – Keyser Middle School of Mineral County won the West Virginia History Bowl regional 8 competition, after defeated several school teams throughout the competition, as the rest of the tournament region continues to host their competition, respectively, to determine the roster of the state final.

In the Eastern Panhandle area, eighth grade students of eighteen schools from across the region gathered in spring mill high school in Martinsburg. Contestants answered the questions based on their knowledge of West Virginia culture, geography, government, history, literature, and sports.

The competition’s bracket was narrowed down to the final between Shepardtown and Keyser, but Keyser Middle School students managed to score higher, “We just study hard for a while, and it paid off, and we got few lucky guesses today, which helped a lot” says Andrew McDowell, a student from Keyser Middle School

The winner will head to the history bowl championship will take place on April 28th in the state capital Charleston.