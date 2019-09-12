Kevin Knowles addresses Berkeley County council members one last time

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM) — Surrounded by family and friends, Berkeley County’s Recovery Services Coordinator, Kevin Knowles addressed council members on Thursday one last time as he moves forward to a position as Chief of Development at the Mountaineer Recovery Center in Kearneysville.

The 49-bed residential substance-abuse treatment facility was made possible by a $3 million grant.

Knowles says, it’s a “bittersweet feeling” to leave the place “where it all started,” and expressed his gratitude for the opportunity.

Becky A. met Knowles at the Berkeley County Recovery Resource Center.

“He’s given so much to this community that I love him,” said Becky. She says she’s coming up on eight years, clean and sober, a great milestone for her.

Knowles also acknowledges the current Berkeley County council members for their support.

Berkeley County Council President Doug Copenhaver said, “He’s been a very valuable asset to the county.”

Over the years, Knowles says he’s witnessed 488 individuals seek treatment as a result: “Today [Thursday] is just one of those where I’m ending a chapter in my life that has become a very important part of my life.”

A chapter that he says, he’s excited to embark on.

Knowles says he anticipates the Mountaineer Recovery Center in Kearneysville to be open in the next couple months.