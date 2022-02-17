Kearneysville woman indicted for murder by Berkeley County Grand Jury

BERKELEY COUNTY, W. Va. (WDVM) — A Kearneysville, West Virginia woman, accused of shooting and killing her ex-husband, had her indictment handed up by the Berkeley County Grand Jury.

30-year-old Rida Hendershot was indicted by the Berkeley County Grand Jury on Wednesday for murder and use of a firearm in the use of a felony.

The official indictment from the Berkeley County Grand Jury states that Hendershot “did unlawfully, feloniously, maliciously, willfully and deliberately, slay, kill and murder one Brian Matthew Hendershot Jr.” and “did unlawfully and feloniously use or present a firearm, while engaged in the commission of the felony offense of Murder as charged in Count One of this Indictment.”

In May of last year, Hendershot was arrested and accused of fatally shooting her ex-husband in the face with an Ed Brown 1911 9MM handgun. According to charging documents obtained by WDVM, Hendershot willingly spoke with investigators about the incident and stated she only realized she had shot the man when he ran outside of the house holding his cheek and asking for help. She also told investigators that she was “normally good with a gun” and believed the gun used in the incident was empty.

Hendershot also told investigators she and her ex-husband were moving guns from the living room to his room and was unsure of what happened saying, “Last when it [the gun] shot, it was my fault.” Hendershot then stated both parties were in the kitchen in close proximity, claiming the man held the gun first before her.

Before further investigation by the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Department, Hendershot was originally charged with wanton endangerment and negligence with a firearm in connection with a shooting incident. Later in June, those charges were changed to first-degree murder.

In her preliminary hearing last July, investigators cited the autopsy report, the trajectory of the bullet, and Hendershot’s knowledge of firearms as probable causes for murder. Berkeley County Sheriff’s Deputy Amber Weidman testified in the preliminary hearing, explaining the previously stated reasons and the specific safety features on the gun used in the incident lead the Sheriff’s Department to bring forward murder charges against Hendershot.

Weidman explained the department sought information and guidance from a gun range instructor about the firearm in question. This revealed that there are two safety features on the 1911 pistol Hendershot used in the incident. Weidman stated that in order to fire the gun, a thumb safety and a palm grip safety must be disengaged. The palm grip safety must be compressed, or have pressure on the mechanism, in order for the gun to fire.