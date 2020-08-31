Kanawha County high schools opt out of athlete/extracurricular testing

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — According to a press release, Kanawha County Schools has decided to not participate in testing student-athletes, band members, or dance team members this week for the one-time option to play or perform.

According to the release from Kanawha County Schools, administrators, principals, and coaches are focused on opening schools on Tuesday, September 8th.

They will continue with practices in hopes that the overall COVID-19 numbers drop so that student-athletes and others have a better chance of participating for an entire season.

“We thank state officials for this option for our students, but we’ve collectively decided that our focus should be on making sure that we do everything in our power to get our students back to school,” said Dr. Tom Williams, Superintendent of Kanawha County Schools. “I’m proud of our coaches and principals for continuing to focus on the start of our school year.”

The press release goes on to state that after speaking with principals and coaches, it was decided that it would be in the best interest of KCS students to reschedule games from week one later in the season in hope that all parents will then be able to attend the games, listen to the band, and watch cheerleaders and the dance team.