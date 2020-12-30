Kanawha County continues to vaccinate its first responders

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia continues its aggressive effort to vaccinate all first responders in the state.

“I don’t like needles, but it wasn’t bad. The guy gave a pretty good shot,” said Kanawha County Parks and Rec. Director, Jeff Hutchinson.

Today local heroes lined up outside the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department to receive what could be the light at the end of the tunnel… the COVID-19 vaccine.

In Kanawha County, there are over 1,500 first responders that have been working tirelessly throughout the pandemic waiting for this moment to come.

“Well… getting the shot is a big deal you know,” said Hutchinson.

“These people have been on the front lines for over 300 days fighting the covid fight with us. They have been on the front lines with testing. They have been on the front lines getting people to and from the hospital along with doctors and nurses,” said Dr. Sherri Young with the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department.

Kanawha County has already administered hundreds of vaccines to first responders.

“We’re receiving shipments in small portions so it is a few hundred at a time, it will take us a while to finish the first responders,” said Dr. Young.

The distribution of the vaccine to first responders is ever so crucial, as the Putnam County EMS shares the loss of one of it’s heroes to COVID-19.

Jason Wurster was a paramedic for the Putnam County EMS and a volunteer firefighter in Kanawha County. Support for Wurster continues to pour out on social media.

“All around the country, we’ve lost a lot of first responders. Maybe nurses, doctors, firemen, police,” said Hutchinson.

Doctors hope this vaccine will help save the lives of many.