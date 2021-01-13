Justice: West Virginians 70 and older can now receive COVID-19 vaccines

West Virginia

by: Jessica Patterson

Posted: / Updated:

Credit: Predrag Popovski/Moment/Getty Images

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Governor Jim Justice says beginning today, West Virginians in the general public who are 70-years-old or older will be able to begin receiving vaccines for COVID-19 as Operation Save Our Wisdom continues.

Justice also says he hopes the state can begin administering to those in the 65 and over age range sometime next week once the state receives more doses of the vaccine. West Virginia has administered 100,696 initial doses of the vaccine and 16,434 second doses as of Wednesday, Jan. 13.

The governor initially opened the opportunity for those 80 and older to receive the vaccine Dec. 30, 2020.

Latest Posts

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News Headlines

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories