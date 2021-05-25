Justice urges West Virginians to get COVID-19 vaccine ahead of June 20

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Governor Jim Justice is continuing to urge West Virginians to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

The governor says he is positive the state will reach its goals of getting the majority of West Virginians vaccinated against the virus as the percentages of those vaccinated continue to grow.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources says 887,388 people ages 12 and up in the state have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 722,836 West Virginians have now been fully vaccinated. 82.9% of the state’s 65 and above population have received at least one dose of the vaccine and 73.5% have been fully vaccinated.

In the past 24 hours, the state has administered 910 doses of the vaccine. Of the 1,653,500 doses currently allotted to the Mountain State, health officials and the governor say 84.9% have been administered. Since the state began administering vaccines in December, 1,403,258 doses have been administered to West Virginians.

Justice reminded West Virginians vaccination clinics will be held at all West Virginia State Parks throughout Memorial Day Weekend. He says the goal is to get as close to 65% of all eligible West Virginians having at least one dose by June 20, the target date for the mask mandate to end.

“We’re through with the masks on June 20. We’re through with the masks right now if you’ve been fully vaccinated,” Justice said. “But with all that being said, we’re on track. You just wait and see. The numbers will prove me right on this one, and at the end of the day, we’re going to get rid of these masks on June 20, period.”

The governor says he is considering another incentive to encourage West Virginians to get vaccinated against COVID-19, but did not give any further information than that he would be meeting with his team. West Virginians between the ages of 16 and 35 who have been vaccinated can now visit the governor’s website to register to receive their choice of a $100 gift card or a $100 savings bond.