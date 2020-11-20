Justice updates WV on pandemic

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice is scheduled to give an update on COVID-19 in the Mountain State at approximately 11:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 20.

Wednesday, the governor continued urging West Virginians to wear face coverings and follow guidelines to prevent further virus spread. He and state health officials said on Wednesday more than 12,000 people across the state had been tested for the virus in the previous day.

WV COVID-19 update Nov. 20, 2020 (Courtesy WV Department of Health and Human Resources)

This morning, West Virginia reported more than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases for the second day in a row, with 1,000 new cases Friday. The Mountain State also tied its record of daily COVID-19 deaths with 16 more deaths in the past 24 hours, bringing the state to a total of 639 deaths.

Today marks one day since the governor announced executive orders tightening the mask mandate, delaying winter sports, canceling concert band festivals and spring band festivals, and delaying in-person classes’ return to school after Thanksgiving until Thursday, Dec. 3.