CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) -- Mountain State health officials have administered 94% of total doses of the COVID-19 vaccine currently allotted to the state.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources says 398,635 doses of both the first and second dose of the vaccine have been administered, with Kanawha County leading the state in the most vaccinations. Kanawha has administered 54,801 doses of both vaccines and Monongalia County follows with 29,178 total doses administered.