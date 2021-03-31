Justice updates WV on COVID-19, vaccinations

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Governor Jim Justice is giving a briefing on COVID-19 at approximately 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 31.

Yesterday, the state reported 331 new COVID-19 cases and two additional deaths, bringing the state to a total of 141,322 cases and 2,640 deaths related to the virus as of March 30.

In Tuesday’s “7-Day Trend” on the WV DHHR’s COVID-19 webpage, the new cases reported March 30 also brought the state to 2,853 cases reported over the past seven days. Health officials said the two age groups with the most cases in that time span are the 10-19 age range with 586 cases reported over the past seven days and the 20-29 age range with 523 cases reported in the past seven days.

The two age groups with the lowest numbers are the 0-9 age range with 185 new cases in the past seven days and the 70 and up age range with 140 new cases in the past seven days.