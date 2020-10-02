Justice update’s state on COVID-19

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice is scheduled to give an update on COVID-19 at approximately 11:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 2.

Wednesday, the governor and state health officials responded to concerns some athletes and coaches were allegedly taking unnecessary COVID-19 tests knowing they’re negative solely to raise the number of negative tests in the county and turn their county green or yellow on the County Alert System and School Alert System, allowing the school to play sports.

“Going multiple times to get a number down, we’ve never asked anyone to do that. If you’re doing that to play sports, that’s not appropriate,” West Virginia’s Public Health Officer Dr. Ayne Amjad said Wednesday.

Justice gave an update on the Mountain State’s revenue Thursday, saying the state has a state $90 million budget surplus for the first quarter of the fiscal year that began July 1.