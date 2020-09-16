Justice updates state on COVID-19 following map changes

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice is expected to give an update on COVID-19 in the Mountain State at approximately 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 16.

Yesterday, the governor and state officials announced updates to the state’s County Alert System, adding a gold category between yellow and orange. The new category includes counties with a seven-day rolling average of 10 to 14.9 daily cases per 100,000 people.

Counties in the gold category will be able to return to in-person instruction with safety measures, such as masks being worn at all times for all students in third grade and above. According to the West Virginia Department of Education, the School Alert System map update is scheduled for Saturday, September 19, 2020, at 5:00 p.m., according to the WVDE.

As of 10 a.m. Wed. Sept. 16, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed 10 newly reported COVID-19 deaths, a tie for the highest single-day total of reported deaths. The state reports 13,196 total cases and 290 deaths

Kanawha County also moved to red on the County Alert System with a seven-day rolling average of 25.02 daily cases per 100,000 people. Health officials in the county say they’ve seen more community spread and families being infected as the cases increase, and the rise in numbers is not due only to clusters and hot spots.